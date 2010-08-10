Everything We've Ever Created

I've been playing around with this filtering mechanism and I'm at a point where I need some more outside feedback. The idea is that on this "archive" page the user will be able to filter the content by either "All" or one of the three categories. I decided to try a "slider/bar" instead of a row of links to help communicate that the user can only make a single selection. Thinking dragging the slider would trigger that filter as well as simply clicking on one of the four items.

As always, I'm open to any and all feedback. I know, shocking!!