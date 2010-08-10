Dani Nordin

Cooper Perkins: Homepage

Cooper Perkins: Homepage photos dynamic news
Working on a redesign for a client; trying to solve some problems that our initial format caused once we started changing things around. Trying to keep it simple, but strong.

Posted on Aug 10, 2010
