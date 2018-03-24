Jack Earsman

Mobile Messaging App

Mobile Messaging App minimal app ui app messaging app user interface ui
Wanted to have a little practice here, try get back into the swing of things considering my absence from UI has been considerable.

I tried to design something minimal, clean and slightly generic so if this were to be a client project users would be more inviting to the experience and usage of the app.

Posted on Mar 24, 2018
UI/UX Desgner @ Hunted Cow Studios
