Mobile Messaging App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wanted to have a little practice here, try get back into the swing of things considering my absence from UI has been considerable.
I tried to design something minimal, clean and slightly generic so if this were to be a client project users would be more inviting to the experience and usage of the app.