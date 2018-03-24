Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Balloon Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Balloon Mockup download mock up psd ballon sphere soar inflatable hold ball clear mockup balloon

Balloon Mockup

Price
$5.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Balloon Mockup
$5.99
Buy now
Download color palette

Balloon Mockup

Price
$5.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Balloon Mockup
$5.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• psd with simple smart object for your design, preferably for logos presentation;
• psd with 3d object, preferably for texture and pattern realistic presentation;
• white and black balloon ready in both psds (8600 х 2200 px, 300 dpi);
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• balloon color and design;
• ribbon color;
• shirt color;
• background color;

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2018
Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like