Balloon Mockup

• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
Product includes:
• psd with simple smart object for your design, preferably for logos presentation;
• psd with 3d object, preferably for texture and pattern realistic presentation;
• white and black balloon ready in both psds (8600 х 2200 px, 300 dpi);
• help files (video tutorials);
Editable elements:
• balloon color and design;
• ribbon color;
• shirt color;
• background color;