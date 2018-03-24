Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr Bognat

Leggings Mockup

Leggings Mockup mock up download psd disco slim yoga clothing woman wear mockup pants leggings
Leggings Mockup

$3.99
Available on rebrandy.net
Product includes:
• 5 psd items for Adobe Photoshop (3 mockups with a person, front and side views; 2 mockups with isolated leggings, front and side views);
• lights and reflex levels control;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• leggings color and design;
• leggings lighting;
• body lighting
• shadow levels;
• background color and design;

Posted on Mar 24, 2018
