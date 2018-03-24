Leggings Mockup

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
Product includes:
• 5 psd items for Adobe Photoshop (3 mockups with a person, front and side views; 2 mockups with isolated leggings, front and side views);
• lights and reflex levels control;
• help files (video tutorials);
Editable elements:
• leggings color and design;
• leggings lighting;
• body lighting
• shadow levels;
• background color and design;