Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Gallery Wall Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Gallery Wall Mockup mock up download psd art canvas exhibition exposition expo museum mockup wall gallery
  1. gallery_wall_new_cover.jpg
  2. 4-.jpg
  3. 2-.jpg
  4. 6-.jpg
  5. 5-.jpg
  6. 3-.jpg

Gallery Wall Mockup

Price
$9.99
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Gallery Wall Mockup
$9.99
Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• psd with art display wall, front view;
• psd with large wall, side view;
• psd with large wall, front view;
• 10 background textures;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• wall color;
• wall design;
• person visibility;

Posted on Mar 24, 2018
Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
