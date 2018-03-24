Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr Bognat

Plastic Card CREATOR

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Plastic Card CREATOR download psd mock up display financial debit creditcard magnetic credit card bank mockup
Plastic Card CREATOR

$13.99
Available on rebrandy.net
Plastic Card CREATOR
$13.99
Product includes:
• psd with hand holding plastic card mockup, horizontal and vertical;
• psd with plastic card mockup isolated, horizontal and vertical;
• psd with embossing creator, horizontal and vertical;
• bonus: psd with embossing font photo, gold and silver;
• 8 background textures;
• help files (video tutorials);

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
