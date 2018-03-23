Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Colour: Logo Design

Colour: Logo Design southafrica logodesign africamap serif gradient clothinglabels
Hey Guys

I worked on a clothing label brand by South Africa's mogul Nandi Madida. This logo was simply created using a simple serif font, gradient, and two African maps to form an 'O'.

Tools used:
Illustrator, and
Photoshop

Posted on Mar 23, 2018
