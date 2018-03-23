Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Liquid Motion Transition #4
Frame by frame animation it's a difficult and time consuming process, but it always brings great pleasure:)
20 hours of work.
Work in progress/Tutorial/Timelapse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ibaKhkRK2c