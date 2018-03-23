Yoursportagent Interface

We were faced with the task of developing a sophisticated, multi-functional web platform that boasts a sea of possibilities for searching perspective players, watching hockey match videos, and features footage of individual players with a detailed breakdown of their playing style.

Yoursportagent is a trailblazing scouting system which supports multiple roles: clubs, players, scouts, agents, and trainers.

--

Looking for web design? Learn more about our works here and contact us: info@cuberto.com