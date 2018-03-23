Paper Mockups Bundle

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
Product includes:
• 26 psds with customizable papers design;
• 4 jpg textures;
• help files (video tutorials);
Mockups here:
•business card horizontal
• business card vertical
• business card with rounded corners
• dl flyer
• dl brochure two fold
• dl brochure two fold cover
• dl brochure two fold back side
• a5 flyer
• brochure a5 two fold
• brochure a5 two fold back side
• envelope front side
• envelope opened with flyer
• envelope opened with postcard
• clipboard
• clipboard signing
• document a4
• document a4 signing
• document a4 signing last page
• poster a3
• poster a3 folded
• magazine cover
• magazine opened
• book paper cover
• book hard cover black
• book half title
• book spread