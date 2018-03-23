Ryan Foose

Stockton Caballos (MiLB)

Stockton Caballos (MiLB) baseball logo milb sports cali stockton horse iron
  1. stockton_dribbble.png
  2. stockton1.jpg

Wanted to push the identity to be more than just a horse. Tying in the Southern Pacific Railroad and the trains heading from fields to ports, allowed us to go the "Iron Horse" route.

Full Caballos Details: http://bit.ly/2pKyrOe
Full Copa Details at http://atmilb.com/2pqJtIY

Posted on Mar 23, 2018
