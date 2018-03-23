Ajith kumar

Indian Robot

Ajith kumar
Ajith kumar
  • Save
Indian Robot vector robot military man citi illustration future flat exoskeleton character
Download color palette

Summer is officially over, but that doesn't stop this robot from cruising around.

Editable SVG file added free to get download below
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/citi-robot

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2018
Ajith kumar
Ajith kumar

More by Ajith kumar

View profile
    • Like