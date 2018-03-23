Gamification sketches for newsfeed

Trending designs to inspire you
Happy Friday Diribbbbbbbblers! 😎
I've been working to solve one of the most critical problems for our product when it comes to user engagement, and nothing like coming up with a gamification strategy. That's how I came up with some sketches. Feel free to check out the attachments for the actual shots I took using my mobile phone.
Thanks for viewing/liking my shots 🙏🏻
Let me know your views by sending your comments down 👇🏻 here, or Press L to show some 💖
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖