Gamification sketches for newsfeed

Gamification sketches for newsfeed
Happy Friday Diribbbbbbbblers! 😎

I've been working to solve one of the most critical problems for our product when it comes to user engagement, and nothing like coming up with a gamification strategy. That's how I came up with some sketches. Feel free to check out the attachments for the actual shots I took using my mobile phone.

Posted on Mar 23, 2018
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

