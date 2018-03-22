Allie

70/100: | ASI |

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
70/100: | ASI | handlettering graphic design us military digital illustration america design arts usa knowledge art sketch digital art digital drawing drawing illustration lettering military procreate vector pattern
Download color palette

ASI : Additional Skill Identifier

Basically they show additional skills, training, and qualification a soldier may possess, in addition to his/her Military Occupation Specialty

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like