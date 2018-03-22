Aleksandar Savic

Final Space Characters

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Final Space Characters final space astronaut gary mooncake characters cartoon mystery universe smile 2d avatar friends
Final Space Characters final space astronaut gary mooncake characters cartoon mystery universe smile 2d avatar friends
Download color palette
  1. final_space_no.2.jpg
  2. final_space_no.2_add.jpg

I started watching this amazing new tv show. I really like the whole production, the graphics are incredible and the characters are interesting. So I wanted to create something and pay the homage to the show. If you'd like to watch it, I'd definitely recommend it, the name "Final Space". Go check it out.

Final space no.1
Rebound of
Final Space Characters
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like