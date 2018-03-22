Final Space Characters

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I started watching this amazing new tv show. I really like the whole production, the graphics are incredible and the characters are interesting. So I wanted to create something and pay the homage to the show. If you'd like to watch it, I'd definitely recommend it, the name "Final Space". Go check it out.