Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ilya Fedorenko

The tamponade 🔬

Ilya Fedorenko
Ilya Fedorenko
  • Save
The tamponade 🔬 ux studio portfolio webdesign gif ui
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbble!

We've just finished a medical project for Dr. Zhukovsky. This project is focused on women's health. The leading cause of deaths of mothers during pregnancy is postpartum haemorrhage. The tamponade is a special medical tool which is in control of postpartum haemorrhage. It helps to keep health for full-fledged care of the child from the first days 👨🏼‍⚕️

The Yarovoy Studio drew a logo, developed a package for products and prepared content. We also made design, layout setting and launch of the site.

Follow us for more resources like this:
Studio | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2018
Ilya Fedorenko
Ilya Fedorenko

More by Ilya Fedorenko

View profile
    • Like