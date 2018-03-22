Hello, Dribbble!

We've just finished a medical project for Dr. Zhukovsky. This project is focused on women's health. The leading cause of deaths of mothers during pregnancy is postpartum haemorrhage. The tamponade is a special medical tool which is in control of postpartum haemorrhage. It helps to keep health for full-fledged care of the child from the first days 👨🏼‍⚕️

The Yarovoy Studio drew a logo, developed a package for products and prepared content. We also made design, layout setting and launch of the site.

Follow us for more resources like this:

Studio | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube