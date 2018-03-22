Petr Petryaev
Doubletapp

Fitness App

Petr Petryaev
Doubletapp
Petr Petryaev for Doubletapp
Hire Us
  • Save
Fitness App sport fitness x ux ui pure iphonex app
Fitness App sport fitness x ux ui pure iphonex app
Fitness App sport fitness x ux ui pure iphonex app
Download color palette
  1. artboard_2_copy.jpg
  2. artboard_2_copy_2x.jpg
  3. artboard_2_copy_2_1x.jpg

Hi everyone. Some more screens of the Fitness App.
Hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!

Artboard copy
Rebound of
Fitness App
By Petr Petryaev
View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2018
Doubletapp
Doubletapp
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Doubletapp

View profile
    • Like