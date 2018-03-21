Allie

69/100: | CQ |

Allie
Allie
69/100: | CQ | graphic design us military digital illustration america lettering arts digital drawing procreate barracks vector usa sketch military illustration icon drawing digital art design campaign art
CQ: Charge of Quarters

This person, or team of two people monitor who comes into the barracks 24 hours a day.

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
