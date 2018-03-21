Allie

68/100: | BLUF |

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
68/100: | BLUF | typography graphic design us military sketch design lettering art vector usa procreate military illustration gif drawing digital drawing digital art arts animation animated gif america
Download color palette

Bottom Line Up Front: used in the military in letters and emails in order to have a one-liner summary for quicker decision making!

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like