Luke Beard

Admin Area

Luke Beard
Luke Beard
  • Save
Admin Area ui icons green backend admin
Download color palette

Been doing some initial UI mock ups this week. The little green tab is the hover state of that entry with edit and delete Icons.

This is all fairly early stuff but I'm pleased with it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2010
Luke Beard
Luke Beard

More by Luke Beard

View profile
    • Like