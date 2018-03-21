Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ishtiaq Khan Parag

Landing Page for Cryptocurrency Company

Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page for Cryptocurrency Company ux ui currency landing page wallet token payment dashboard cryptocurrency bitcoin crypto
Landing Page for Cryptocurrency Company ux ui currency landing page wallet token payment dashboard cryptocurrency bitcoin crypto
Download color palette
  1. mockup.jpg
  2. homepage.png

Hello,
We have worked for a Cryptocurrency Company website and application design.
Branding, Website Design, Animation Design, App Design.

----------------------------------------------------------------
Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
hello.unflip@gmail.com

🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎 Follow us
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Product Designer at Divi 🇺🇸🇧🇩
Hire Me

More by Ishtiaq Khan Parag

View profile
    • Like