Benny Schmidt

Landing page

Benny Schmidt
Benny Schmidt
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing page security advertising displays stores foot traffic tracking physical real world real time analytics wayaware
Landing page security advertising displays stores foot traffic tracking physical real world real time analytics wayaware
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-800.png
  2. dribbble.png

Landing page with basic logo

Benny Schmidt
Benny Schmidt
Designer + Dev. 👋
Hire Me

More by Benny Schmidt

View profile
    • Like