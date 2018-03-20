Daren Guillory

Hawk Mascot

Hawk Mascot seahawk sports falcon talon beak wings feathers vulture condor mascot bird eagle hawk
Close to final artwork for a middle school in Houston. Yes Prep Northwest hawks. Quite a bit of refinement between the previous post as a sketch and the final art. Ended up spending a lot more time thinking about the light source. Might end up tweaking that a bit, but love where this is going.

Posted on Mar 20, 2018
