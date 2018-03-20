Animated Recycler View

Andrey Polyakov
android app recycler android animation
I'd like to share my new shot with you. It shows how AnimatedRecyclerView, a library created by MLSDev, works.
You can find more information about it on GitHub: https://github.com/MLSDev/AnimatedRecyclerView

