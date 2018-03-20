Petr Petryaev

Application for the purchase of a ticket to Mars

Petr Petryaev
Application for the purchase of a ticket to Mars spaceship space user ui interface calendar design clean app
Application for the purchase of a ticket to Mars spaceship space user ui interface calendar design clean app
Application for the purchase of a ticket to Mars spaceship space user ui interface calendar design clean app
  1. artboard_2_copy_2.jpg
  2. artboard_2_copy.jpg
  3. artboard_2.jpg

Hey. Just the concept of the app to buy tickets to Mars. Press " L " if you like it. Thanks for watching.

Posted on Mar 20, 2018
