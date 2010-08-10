Upcoming presentation

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Next week I'm hosting a discussion on campus about philosophy and comic book super-heroines, with a special focus on Wonder Woman. This is the promo flyer I'm working on for it. It's a peak interest of mine and I really hope I can inspire more of my peers to take interest in comics. I know my local shop would appreciate it almost as much as I would!