Chris Durbin

Upcoming presentation

Chris Durbin
Chris Durbin
  • Save
Upcoming presentation wonder woman typography texture superhero
Download color palette

Next week I'm hosting a discussion on campus about philosophy and comic book super-heroines, with a special focus on Wonder Woman. This is the promo flyer I'm working on for it. It's a peak interest of mine and I really hope I can inspire more of my peers to take interest in comics. I know my local shop would appreciate it almost as much as I would!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2010
Chris Durbin
Chris Durbin

More by Chris Durbin

View profile
    • Like