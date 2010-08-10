Magnus Cederholm

Portfolio badge

Magnus Cederholm
Magnus Cederholm
  • Save
Portfolio badge typography badge retro vintage
Download color palette

I was suppose to have this "dribble invite wanted badge" on my new portfolio, launching in the coming month. But now that I’m already here, perhaps I could swap the badge with this one? What do you guys think?

0fa8957d16880a5df3128652b6e9af0e
Rebound of
Dribble invitation wanted
By Magnus Cederholm
View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2010
Magnus Cederholm
Magnus Cederholm

More by Magnus Cederholm

View profile
    • Like