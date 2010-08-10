Personal website redesign

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm redesigning my site. Going for something a lot more simple - I'm only using one colour (#25ADEC), except for images which will be black and white. The typeface I'm using is called "Tallys Regular" which I'm pulling in from Fontdeck. The doodle I'm using as the main image is from my slides from my FOWD talk.
Really pleased with how it's looking so far and hope to get it live soon.