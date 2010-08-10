Personal website redesign

I'm redesigning my site. Going for something a lot more simple - I'm only using one colour (#25ADEC), except for images which will be black and white. The typeface I'm using is called "Tallys Regular" which I'm pulling in from Fontdeck. The doodle I'm using as the main image is from my slides from my FOWD talk.

Really pleased with how it's looking so far and hope to get it live soon.