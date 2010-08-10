Jeremy Canceko

16px Lineup

Jeremy Canceko
Jeremy Canceko
  • Save
16px Lineup shelfworthy icons
Download color palette

Lineup of new and old Shelfworthy mini icons. Quick-quick color studies to feel it out. Hmm… Already, seeing some tweaks I need to make ;)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2010
Jeremy Canceko
Jeremy Canceko

More by Jeremy Canceko

View profile
    • Like