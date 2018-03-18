Suits Soccer-Themed Badge

Trending designs to inspire you
40/52
My wife and I have been hooked on the show SUITS, recently. It’s quite good, and, as my wife says, it has America’s Princess.
This one turned out a little different, and while sorting through ideas I thought my sketch looked like Zenit St Petersburg’s layout. So, I went with it.
For a year, I am challenging myself to become a better digital Illustrator. I’ll be posting weekly (my goal is each Sunday) and sketching & drawing daily. To give some context, I am marrying the idea with a passion of mine; soccer. I am going to create 52 soccer-styled badges with different themes along the way. I hope you enjoy seeing them.