Alexander J. O'Connell

WHOEVER

Alexander J. O'Connell
Alexander J. O'Connell
  • Save
WHOEVER new company startup product whoever purple opacity clean
Download color palette

Working up identity & website for Whoever - parent company to forthcoming app: Skeletn.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Alexander J. O'Connell
Alexander J. O'Connell

More by Alexander J. O'Connell

View profile
    • Like