Nike Boom

Nike Boom nike sport training mobile interface digital product app
This was an initial splash screen exploration for Nike Boom, an integrated training product I designed at R/GA. We ended up swapping it for an athlete-driven image, but this key graphic was still used in my initial brand development deck to sell through the visual system.

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
