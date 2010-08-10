Dave Dawson

Meta

Dave Dawson
Dave Dawson
  • Save
Meta type title post info athelas
Download color palette

Area of information about the current post. Having a tough time with the section. I'm only using one typeface throughout the entire site (Athelas) but now I'm thinking I might need to bring a sans-serif into the picture. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2010
Dave Dawson
Dave Dawson

More by Dave Dawson

View profile
    • Like