Visual Page Builder for WordPress - Low-fi Prototype

Visual Page Builder for WordPress - Low-fi Prototype
In September 2016 at ElegantThemes.com we released Divi 3.0, an insanely fast and incredibly intuitive visual page builder for WordPress.

This kind of "low-fidelity" prototype is a blast from the past (i.e. 2 years ago) that shows some main interactions and key features we were working on.

Posted on Mar 20, 2018
