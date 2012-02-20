Adam Brackney

Logo Grid

Adam Brackney
Adam Brackney
  • Save
Logo Grid guides grid logo wip stupid
Download color palette

Hey guys, just a little logo WIP. Not quite done yet...these guides sure are helping a ton though! I dunno what I would have done without them! ;)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Adam Brackney
Adam Brackney

More by Adam Brackney

View profile
    • Like