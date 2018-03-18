Denise Verstegen

Thirty Logos #21 - Sprinkles

Denise Verstegen
Denise Verstegen
  • Save
Thirty Logos #21 - Sprinkles sprinkles - 21 logos thirty
Download color palette

Twenty-first logo of the 30 Days of Logo Challenges.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 18, 2018
Denise Verstegen
Denise Verstegen

More by Denise Verstegen

View profile
    • Like