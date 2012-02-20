Sydney Wilson

Brand Aid Design Co. T-Shirt Design

Brand Aid Design Co. T-Shirt Design merchandise retro t-shirt typography banner red white
This is a t-shirt design I did for a web design company I freelance for called Brand Aid Design Co. Pretty excited about it.
Created with the Brand Aid team

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
