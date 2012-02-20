Jesse Kuhn

The Departure Game App

Jesse Kuhn
Jesse Kuhn
  • Save
The Departure Game App iphone apps kickstarter apps kickstarter game kickstarter games game art iphone game iphone art ipad game game artist app illustrator
Download color palette

Artwork inspiration for my upcoming game app. I've been encouraged to turn some of my characters into games for awhile now. I'm looking to make that happen with The Departure and would like to invite you all to participate in the kickstarter game campaign. All the details and video can be seen there. Thanks!

Jesse Kuhn
Jesse Kuhn
Like