Ilias Sounas

RPG Game Icons

Ilias Sounas
Ilias Sounas
Hire Me
  • Save
RPG Game Icons icons items weapons rpg game graphics
Download color palette

These are just a very small preview sample of a vast set of icons I have designed for an upcoming MMO RPG iphone game (+300 icons)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Ilias Sounas
Ilias Sounas
Available for whimsical illustrations and happy graphics
Hire Me

More by Ilias Sounas

View profile
    • Like