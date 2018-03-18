Akram Hossain

Web UI Design for Dock Doors

Akram Hossain
Akram Hossain
  • Save
Web UI Design for Dock Doors homepage website web design ux ui product minimal landing page commerce ux design ui design app
Download color palette

This is a concept website design, thinking of a door manufacturing company.

For better visual, the 3D door was made using cinema 4d.
This is the second one of the series i have worked for this. I will be rebounding the rest with time.
Thank you.

Dock dribble
Rebound of
Web Page UI Design for Dock Doors
By Akram Hossain
Akram Hossain
Akram Hossain

More by Akram Hossain

View profile
    • Like