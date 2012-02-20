Ilias Sounas

Infographic detail

Ilias Sounas
Ilias Sounas
Hire Me
  • Save
Infographic detail infographic mobile handsets smartphone
Download color palette

Details of an upcoming infographic, I will upload full image soon.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Ilias Sounas
Ilias Sounas
Available for whimsical illustrations and happy graphics
Hire Me

More by Ilias Sounas

View profile
    • Like