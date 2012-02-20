Sydney Wilson

Presidents' Day Sale header

Sydney Wilson
Sydney Wilson
  • Save
Presidents' Day Sale header sans-serif typography paper texture email red white blue script serif sale stars header
Download color palette

I really love working with textures. This is a clip of the header from the Presidents' Day Sale email for a furniture company.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Sydney Wilson
Sydney Wilson

More by Sydney Wilson

View profile
    • Like