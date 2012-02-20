Olivier Mercier-Chan Kane

Lettering - fine & tasty

Olivier Mercier-Chan Kane
Olivier Mercier-Chan Kane
  • Save
Lettering - fine & tasty exercising lettering letters handwriting type
Download color palette

Still exercising... I don't know where I'm going with this.

671bb1d4d970affd0f49a41d74aab1af
Rebound of
Lettering - Fine
By Olivier Mercier-Chan Kane
View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Olivier Mercier-Chan Kane
Olivier Mercier-Chan Kane

More by Olivier Mercier-Chan Kane

View profile
    • Like