Nicholas Moegly

Gents Custom Script

Nicholas Moegly
Nicholas Moegly
  • Save
Gents Custom Script gents script custom typography friendly gents vintage old-fashion
Download color palette

Created some custom script for a design collective I'm taking part in called Friendly Gents.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Nicholas Moegly
Nicholas Moegly

More by Nicholas Moegly

View profile
    • Like