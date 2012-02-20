Patch's Store

It seemed to me as though launching an ordinary personal store wasn't going to cut it, so I took upon myself the task of making it stand out. I'm working on an idea I had some time ago, so I'll see where that takes me.

Full Screenshot here: http://cl.ly/0e0O0S1J2O17352l461e

Looks like Photoshop is not as dreary, hard, and annoying as I previously said. Sorry Photoshop. I misjudged you, will you forgive me?