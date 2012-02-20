Dave Gates

Anheuser Busch - Spec Work

Anheuser Busch - Spec Work anheuser busch olympics
Working on a concept sell as a microsite & iPad app idea. It would post the daily gold medal performance of the day from the Olympics. Since this year it will be in London, it would give the US clients a heads up perhaps.

Feb 20, 2012
