Band Stage

This is part of a large project for a client, and is very much in progress.

Essentially this a dynamic page, that will be auto generated for different bands. I used Daft Punk as an example, but they are not directly involved, haha. The website will have fans competing with one another, and there will be various band related prizes.

This page is a band profile of sorts, designed to feel very much like rock concert stage, or like a video game (Rock Band, Guitar Hero, etc.) It's extremely textured / complicated, so obviously a Dribbble doesn't do it justice.

The final version will be in color, with bright concert lights, etc. But for now I'm just working on texture and layout. The middle column is blank right now, but will have content designed soon.

I'd love to hear people's thoughts on this direction so far, as rough as this design may be.