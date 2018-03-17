Oliver Szollosi

Lift - a hot air balloon company

day 2 logo graphic design hot air balloon dailylogochallenge
Hi Guys,

This is my second logo, second shot in the daily logo challenge.

Lift is a company, which organise hot air balloon tours for adventurous people.
The balloon is built into the company's name, so folks will know the name of the company directly and what they do.

I hope you like it!🙌

Cheers!

Posted on Mar 17, 2018
