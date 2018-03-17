Lift - a hot air balloon company

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys,
This is my second logo, second shot in the daily logo challenge.
Lift is a company, which organise hot air balloon tours for adventurous people.
The balloon is built into the company's name, so folks will know the name of the company directly and what they do.
I hope you like it!🙌
Cheers!