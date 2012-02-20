Zach Lipson

New Nav and Logo

Zach Lipson
Zach Lipson
  • Save
New Nav and Logo navigation logo header texture pattern
Download color palette

The new navigation for a client project I'm working on. Had some fun layering in some subtle textures. This also shows the new logo. Take a close look at the logo...notice anything? (hint: check out the negative space)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Zach Lipson
Zach Lipson

More by Zach Lipson

View profile
    • Like